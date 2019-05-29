Limerick cancer survivor taking on ‘Colour Dash’ to give something back

A BREAST cancer survivor from Dooradoyle is to take on the Irish Cancer Society’s Colour Dash this June to mark six years since she received her diagnosis, writes Jess Casey.

Jackie Kennedy, from Dooradoyle, is getting ready to take on the 5km colour dash at the University of Limerick on June 15 to help give back to the service that helped her.

As ‘dashers’ run, jog and walk the colour dash course, they are doused from head to toe in a different colour of powder paint at each kilometre, representing a different type of cancer and cancer survivorship.

“Its four years since I got the all clear,” Jackie said.

“It was a hard road, but with the love and care I got from doctors, nurses, family and friends I got there.”

Jackie was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 2014, when she was 40.

It was a difficult experience, but one made a little bit easier by the Irish Cancer Society’s free services which are funded by Colour Dash, she added.

“Then there was the Irish Cancer Society - they were such a great help to me.”

“I had counselling funded by the Society to help me cope. I had no car so the Society’s Volunteer Driver Service was a lifesaver.”

“The driver would pick me up, drop me to the hospital for chemotherapy, and bring me home again.”

“These volunteers would have to wait around all day if necessary to get a call to bring me home, and they were so kind and caring.”

The Irish Cancer Society relies almost entirely on public donations to fund these free services, she added.

Jackie will be joined by her friend Fiona Quinn on the colour dash and she is encouraging others to get involved to help ensure other people have access to free support services to help them through their cancer diagnosis.

Supermarket chain Aldi has also announced that it is extending its sponsorship of Colour Dash until 2020, and local Limerick staff in Limerick are also looking forward to participating in the fun filled event.

Those who would like to take part in the dash can sign up now at cancer.ie/colourdash.

Spaces for Colour Dash are limited and expected to sell out again this year. Registration is €30 per person, and €5 for children under 12.

For more information on the Irish Cancer Society and the services the organisation offers, see www.cancer.ie.