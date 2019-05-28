Uninsured driver who gave false name to Limerick gardai gets 10-year ban

AN UNINSURED driver who gave a false name to gardai after he ‘rear-ended’ another vehicle was disqualified for ten years.

Maurice Kenny, 28, of Gaelic View, Kill, County Kildare was prosecuted, before Newcastle West Court, in relation to a minor collision at Graigue, Adare on December 22, 2017.

Garda Aidan Haddock said the defendant, who has five previous convictions for driving without insurance, gave a false name and address when questioned at the scene.

Solicitor Enda O’Connor said his client accepts his record is poor and gave the false details “in a panic”. He said the father-of-two was travelling to Kerry to help a friend who had contacted him at short notice.

“Unfortunately he was involved in a collision,” he told Judge Mary Larkin asking that she be as lenient as possible.

The judge commented Mr Kenny has yet to get “on the learning curve” of life despite being given numerous chances.

In addition to the disqualification, she imposed fines totalling €1,000 for the various offences.