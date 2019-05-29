Three Limerick groups vie for €35k lottery prize

THREE local organisations are among the 36 community groups, sports clubs and organisations from all over Ireland which have been announced as regional winners and finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019.

Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Theatre, Bergerie Trust CLG and the Southill Hub are now each in with a chance of winning up to €35,000.

The Awards, which were launched last year, are aimed at honouring the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

Fidget Feet has been shortlisted in the Arts & Culture category; Southill Hub in the Youth category and Bergerie Trust CLG in the Health & Wellbeing category.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, has congratulated all of the finalists for being shortlisted.

“We were overwhelmed at the level of entries we received. We had over 480 applications from every County. Through these awards we want to show how people, organisations, projects and sports clubs are doing extraordinary things in their local communities. This is work that often goes unrecognised and through these Awards we aim to change that,” he said.

The winners will be announced on November 2.