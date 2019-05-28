Nineteen-year-old caught in a stolen car in Limerick already has 100 convictions

A 19-YEAR-OLD Charleville man with 100 previous convictions pleaded guilty to allowing himself be carried in a stolen vehicle.

Calvin O’Reilly of Broghill, Charleville was arrested and charged with the offence by Garda Dino Wilkinson in Kilmallock Court.

Garda Wilkinson said O’Reilly made no reply to charge after caution.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said on May 8, 2016 the defendant was a passenger in a stolen vehicle at Knockaunacurra, Galbally.

“He allowed himself to be carried in a vehicle he knew to be stolen. It was stolen by another party. There were five in the car. Their original vehicle broke down. This car was stolen to get back to Fermoy,” said Sergeant Leahy.

The prosecuting sergeant said O’Reilly has 100 previous convictions including five for allowing himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle.

Kevin Power, solicitor for O’Reilly, said his client is currently serving a four year prison sentence for burglaries, imposed at Cork Circuit Court.

“He is 19-years-old. He has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. I’m in your hands. He has a very poor record,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted and fined Mr O’Reilly €500.