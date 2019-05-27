WATCH: Limerick deputy takes swing at FG claim TD

DEPUTY Niall Collins has taken a swing at Fine Gael over the controversial compensation claim by a Fine Gael TD.

Deputy Maria Bailey had taken a case against a Dublin hotel after a fall from a swing. She has withdrawn it.

Deputy Collins reacted to the news at the local election count in Limerick Racecourse on Sunday.

“It is very disturbing what we have been reading and hearing over the last number of days in relation to this particular incident. What was revealed by the media in the last number of days is shocking.

"That Maria Bailey was able to engage in vigorous exercise - a 10k run - attending other social events where she would have exerted herself while at the same time claiming that she was injured from an alleged fall from a swing in a Dublin hotel,” said Deputy Collins.

The Fianna Fail man said the claim came at a time “when businesses up and down the country are facing closure because of the exorbitant costs of insurance and the inaction of Government to date to address the spiraling costs of insurance”.

From being on the campaign trail Deputy Collins said Limerick people are “really outraged by this”.

Speaking on Today with Sean O’Rourke this Monday morning, Deputy Bailey said it was not a fraudulent claim. She declined to give exact information on how the fall occurred. Deputy Bailey said it would have been up to the judicial system to decide.

She also hit out at the media and “keyboard warriors”.