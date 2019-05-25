Emotional moment in Chambers as Limerick councillors bow out

THERE was an emotional moment at City Hall this week as two councillors with almost 50 years’ combined service bowed out of politics.

Cllrs John Gilligan, Independent, and Michael Hourigan, Fine Gael, are stepping away from representative politics after 28 and 20 years respectively.

At the final metropolitan district meeting of this term, their fellow members paid warm tributes to the pair, who both represent City North.

Metropolitan mayor Daniel Butler said: “They are two proud Limerick men – and we are very proud to have you.”

”You can both walk out of here with your heads held high,” was Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon, Fianna Fail’s verdict. “You were hard fighters for our city area.”

He noted that although he had “slagging” in the council chamber, when they left the arena, they were always friends and “always wore the green jersey” to deliver for Limerick.

“John was a radical socialist when he was elected. I’d say he has mellowed a bit since then,” laughed Cllr O’Hanlon, who won office on the same day in 1991.

And remembering his year as mayor between 2008 and 2009, when Limerick was in the grip of a crime epidemic, Cllr Gilligan was also praised for his bravery in standing up to the gangs.

“He was never afraid to put his own and his family’s life at risk. He was brave to the core,” Cllr O’Hanlon said.

Fine Gael councillor Marian Hurley thanked Cllrs Gilligan and Hourigan for the help he gave to her as a first-time councillor.

“You were both an inspiration and brought some big issues to the table. You were very helpful to us newer councillors,” she said.

Cllr Sean Lynch, Fianna Fail, added: “Thanks for your confidence, friendship and words of advice. The experience you have impacted for us first timers have helped us massively. You are both the council’s loss and the people’s loss. Limerick needs people like yourselves.”

Solidarity councillor Paul Keller, referencing Cllr Gilligan, said: “Men like you do not pass this place too often.”

Cllr Elenora Hogan, Fine Gael said: “I relied on Michael Hourigan for a lot of mentoring. John Gilligan is always willing to champion causes in Limerick. The council chamber is going to be a slightly more quiet place now!”

Labour member Elena Secas said: “Us first time councillors definitely learnt a lot from you.”

Independent councillor John Loftus asked: “How many councils have been lucky enough to have someone like John Gilligan? His knowledge and wisdom is beyond reproach.”

Sinn Fein’s John Costelloe paid tribute to the work Cllr Hourigan has done to build up the St Munchin’s Community Centre in Kileely.

As for Cllr Gilligan, he said: “On a local level, this man put his life before the whole system, and that has to be commended.”

Cllr Jerry O’Dea, Fianna Fail, said: “They are both men of conviction and set a great example for the city we live in.”

Cllr Michael Sheahan said: “In your many years of distinguished service to your respective communities and the people of Limerick, in your respective roles of councillors and mayors, you were held in the highest esteem. You were a symbol of hope, pride, delivery and fulfillment to many here in our historic city.”

Tributes were also paid at the meeting to three other councillors who have stepped aside in the council term: Fianna Fail councillor Vivienne Crowley, Solidarity’s Cian Prendiville, and Shane Clifford, who stepped down at the end of 2015.

And the officials were also thanked for all their efforts and help to the councillors for the council’s first five years.

Kieran Lehane, who heads up the metropolitan district expressed his thanks in return, while the media were also thanked.