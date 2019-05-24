Limerick judge ‘annoyed’ at how some defendants treat Probation Service 

A JUDGE said she was “getting so annoyed” with how some defendants are treating the Probation Service.

Judge Marian O’Leary was speaking in Kilmallock Court during the case of Alan McCarthy, aged 24, of Cabra Court, Thurles who had breached his community service order.

In January 2018, McCarthy pleaded guilty to seven counts of dangerous driving and one of not having insurance.

McCarthy said he “panicked” as he had no insurance and “didn’t want to get caught”.

While on mobile patrol, Garda Brian O’Sullivan said he and Garda Owen Boyle entered the Lidl car-park in Charleville at 4.20am on June 13, 2017.

“There was a grey Skoda Octavia. On seeing gardai he sped off and went left on the N20. It was dark, he had no lights on and speeding at approximately 80kmph in a 50km zone. He took the Old Limerick Road towards the garda station. He had no lights on. He was driving at 80kmph in a 50km zone and on the wrong side of the road. We had our sirens and lights on. He still failed to stop,” said Garda O’Sullivan.

The garda said McCarthy headed towards Kilmallock and started accelerating.

“He had his lights on at this stage. In Garrienderk, he was in excess of 180kmph, the speed limit is 60kms. He drove the wrong way down a one way street in Kilmallock, going underneath the arch bridge. He went through the junction of Sarsfield Street and Emmet Street. There was no brake lights. Luckily there were no cars coming. He want straight through the next junction onto Deebert Park and onto Bulgaden. The speed in Bulgaden was 160kmph,” said Garda O’Sullivan.

McCarthy was veering from side to side to stop the patrol car getting by him, said the garda.

“At what is locally known as O’Malley Cross, he didn’t use his indicators but he made it look like he was turning left but he went right. The car stalled and he couldn’t start it. After I arrested him for dangerous driving he said he ‘panicked , drove away because he had no insurance and did not want to get caught’,” said Garda O’Sullivan.

Kevin Power, solicitor for McCarthy, said there was no alcohol involved, once stopped his client’s behaviour was very good and luckily traffic was very quiet at that hour of the morning.

“If there was anything coming against him… He didn’t make any attempt to slow down at junctions,” said Garda O’Sullivan.

Mr Power said McCarthy was quoted €8,100 for insurance. “He admitted to gardai he panicked, it was blind panic. His behaviour wasn’t good. His speed was excessive. He is 23. He apologised to the gardai and apologises to the court. The facts are the facts. He is unemployed at the minute,” said Mr Power.

Judge O’Leary asked: “What did he think he had - a jumbo jet?” “This is ridiculous,” she said.

On the Emmet Street dangerous driving charge, Judge O’Leary handed McCarthy a three month suspended sentence, two year disqualification and €400 fine. For the Kilmallock Road dangerous driving offence, she ordered he do 200 hours community service in lieu of four months in jail, a two year disqualification and €200 fine. The remaining dangerous driving charges were taken into consideration. For no insurance, McCarthy was fined €200 and disqualified him for two years.

McCarthy was back before Kilmallock Court last week as he had only completed 76 hours of the 200 hours community service order.

Mr Power said his client went to England for work.

“He has gotten married and wants to put this behind him,” said Mr Power.

Judge O’Leary asked McCarthy why he left the country. “I was unemployed. I went to England for work,” he replied. Judge O’Leary said: “You had work here.”

McCarthy said he was just married. “I don’t care how long you’re married,” said Judge O’Leary.

The judge said it was such a serious matter.

“I gave you a chance to do community service instead of going to jail and you went off without completing it. Why should the Probation Service accommodate you because you got married. I’m taking a very dim view of this,” said Judge O’Leary.

McCarthy said he was sorry and would like to complete the hours now. “Why should I? The Probation Service work so hard. I am considering sending you to jail,” said Judge O’Leary. Mr Power said his client should get “one more opportunity” and he did engage with the Probation Service.

Judge O’Leary said: “I am getting so annoyed with people treating the Probation Services like this.” McCarthy said he would “work hard”. Judge O’Leary ordered he complete his remaining 124 hours by doing two days a week of community service.

“If it is not done you will not get another opportunity. If you ever come before me again I have noted you have had problems with the Probation Service,” said Judge O’Leary.