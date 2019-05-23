Limerick gardai appeal for information in relation to whereabouts of missing Cork man

GARDAI in Newcastle West have issued a special appeal to people in West Limerick for their help in finding a Cork man missing from his home for the past four weeks.

Tim Dennehy was last seen in Cork city on April 24 but in the last 48 hours he has been sighted in the Dromcollogher area.

“We are appealing to the people around the Dromcollogher area for help,” Garda Gary Thompson, Newcastle West said this Thursday lunchtime.. “His family are anxious to bring him home.”

Mr Dennehy is from Ballyhea, Charleville and is 44 years of age. He is 5’10” tall with brown hair and brown eyes and is of slim build.

Gardai are very anxious to hear from any members of the public who have or may have seen him and have appealed to them to contact the Newcastle West Garda Station on 069-20650, the Garda Confidential number on 1800 666111 or any garda station.