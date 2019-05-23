Deaths in Limerick - May 23, 2019

The death has occurred of Pat Casey of Glenmore Lawn, Caherdavin, Limerick / Mungret. Pat died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, children Sarita, Daryl & Dearbhla, grandchildren Darragh, Adam, Sarah & Joe, daughter-in-law Anna, sons-in-law Noel & Colm, sisters Teresa, Catherine & Mary, brother Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (24th May) from 5:30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Saturday (25th May) for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Moira Fitzgerald (née McDonnell) of Castletroy, Limerick. Moira Fitzgerald (nee McDonnell) (Castletroy, Limerick) May 23rd 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Devoted wife of David and loving mother of Jeanne (Gavin) and Valerie (McGovern). Sadly missed by her loving brother Fr. Leo, adored grandchildren Billy, Emily, Ollie, Charlie, Robyn and Sadie, sons-in-law Mark and Eugene, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in St Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Josephine Moloney (née Ryan) of St. Senan's Trerrace, Croom, Limerick. Late of Banogue. Wife of the late Paddy Mul. Deeply regretted by sons Pat, John, James, William and Francis, daughters Mary Hayes (Croom) and Josephine lynch (Croom), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Lena Costelloe (Banogue), nephews, nieces, kind neighbors, her carer Linda Downes, the staff in St. Ita's Nursing Home (Newcastlewest) and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Saturday, the 25th of May, in Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm to 7.00pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Croom, Co. Limerick. Requiem Mass on Sunday, the 26th of May, at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Rellig Mhuire Cemetery, Croom, Co. Limerick. Fresh flowers only please and Donations, if desired, to the Cammille Unit in St. Ita's Nursing Home, Newcastlewest.