All trains from Limerick to Dublin for Spice Girls concert sold out

IF YOU WANNABE on a train to Spice Girls and you haven’t bought your ticket yet, you have got to give yourself other travel options.

Irish Rail have advised all Spice Girls fans in Limerick that all trains Dublin-bound this Friday for the major concert are sold out.

The superstar girl band take to the Croke Park stage this Friday evening as part of their much-anticipated reunion tour.

In a statement this Thursday morning, Irish Rail said that all trains from Cork and Limerick to Dublin Heuston between 9am and 2pm are sold out, and that there is no availability on the trains.

It has advised that there are extra intercity services after the concert, which must be booked in advance at irishrail.ie. People are advised to search May 25 as trains depart after midnight.

There is a train from Heuston to Galway at 12.30am, and a Heuston to Cork/Limerick, with a change at Limerick Junction for Limerick, at 12.40am.