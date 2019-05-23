rough the Trade Union Movement through the teaching professions, I think there is a message out there. People want people with a bit of experience to go out there and get on with the work and try and deliver for ordinary decent working people across the constituency.”

The party is once again running two on the northside, where there are high hopes in Labour for homelessness campaigner Anne Cronin and Conor Sheehan, while Cllrs Secas and Leddin will hope to hold onto their respective seats.

Sinn Fein topped the poll in two of the three metropolitan districts in 2014, with then councillor Maurice Quinlivan elected with a substantial surplus.

Buoyed by that, the party is running what many see as a risky strategy by running three in City North.

Sitting councillor John Costelloe – who replaced Mr Quinlivan upon his Dail election – is running alongside Sharon Benson, Caherdavin and John Nugent of Garryowen.

When one writes about Fianna Fail in local politics, there is always the added dimension of the rivary between the party’s two senior TDs Willie O’Dea and Niall Collins, both men topping their respective Limerick polls in the general election.

The merger of the two councils has seen a rebalancing of councillors seen as being aligned to the one of the two.

In City North, Cllr O’Hanlon and his running mates Pat O’Neill and Christy McInerney are seen as being politically close to Mr O’Dea.

Meanwhile, in City East, Cllr Jerry O’Dea is part of the Collins faction, as are Cllr Sean Lynch, and Abul Kalam Azard Talukder, who is bidding to become the first Muslim councillor in City West.

There are no prizes for guessing which faction Mayor James Collins – who topped the poll in 2014 – belongs to.

But the former Defence Minister has two supporters in City East in the form of Old Cork Road woman Catherine Slattery, who is his secretary, and Cllr Joe Pond, Annacotty.

Ironically, Cllr Pond was co-opted onto the council in place of Shane Clifford, who was seen to be politically close to the Collins.

Many long-serving Fine Gael councillors lost their seats in 2014, due to a mix of a government backlash, and ironically, its strong performance in 2009 when it seized control of the two councils.

As a result of the merger, and a reduction in overall seats, Fine Gael were forced into arguably having too many names on the ticket to pacify councillors looking to run again, dividing its core vote all ways.

The party could be making a similar mistake again in City East and City North, employing a risky four candidate strategy i neach.

Sitting councillors Marian Hurley and Michael Sheahan go again in the East alongside newcomers Michael Murphy, Castleconnell and Sarah-Lee Kiely, Janesboro.

North of the Shannon the party going from a situation of having three running candidates in 2014 to four now.

Three are newcomers: Olivia O’Sullivan, Brian O’Connor and Eleanor McSherry, alongside Denis McCarthy who lost his seat five years back.