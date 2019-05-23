Limerick GAA chairman Cregan leads tributes to Bruff life president

LIMERICK GAA chairman John Cregan has led the tributes to Bruff club life president Denis Barrett, who sadly passed away last week.

A staunch Bruff man, Denis gave his life to Limerick GAA, and was one of the selectors for the victorious 1973 panel.

He was a member of the field committee which developed the current playing field in Bruff, opened 1957.

His dedication to the game in Limerick was remembered with a minute’s silence prior to Limerick’s Championship opener against Cork in the Gaelic Grounds last Sunday.

Mr Cregan said Denis had three loves in his life aside from his family: Limerick GAA, Fianna Fail and the Catholic church.

“All these movements have gone through ups and downs, but Denis never faltered in his support for all three. He was very genuine, very sincere,” the chairman said.

“He was an active member of the Fianna Fail party and highly respected for his work on the election campaigns. He was very popular in his own area, and you couldn’t have met a better man to go down the road with you,” he said.

Within Bruff GAA, Mr Barrett held the positions of club chairman, secretary and treasurer, and also served with the South Board as divisional treasurer from 1969 to 1976.

A selector with the county panel, he was part of the backroom team which led Limerick win the Liam MacCarthy Cup back in 1973, as well as back-to-back Munster titles.

The Bruff stalwart was present in the Croke Park crowd last August when Limerick lifted the All-Ireland title for the first time in 45 years, and it was something that Mr Cregan said made him especially proud.

“Like many of his vintage, they felt they would be passing on without having experienced the great joy of it happening again in Limerick. Thankfully for Denis and many others, he lived to see it. He was very proud, very emotional,” he said.

Denis is sadly missed by his wife Celine, daughters Patricia Coll, Mary Cleary, Ann Hosford, Denise Hanley and Edel Tweddle, sons Pat, John Adrian and Fionnuala, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Bridie Meany, Elsie Masterson and Mary Rowe, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was laid to rest following​ funeral mass at St Peter and Paul’s Church last Saturday.