Deaths in Limerick - May 22, 2019

The death has occurred of Margaret McKeon (née O'Carroll) of Edward Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Margaret McKeon (nee O’Carroll) (Edward St, Limerick) passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening 21st May 2019, in the excellent care of The Ennis Rd Care Facility, with her family by her side. Margaret was a much loved Mother to John, Louise, Kenneth, Jean, Dermot (deceased), Yvonne (deceased), Caroline and Ann. Loving mother-in-law to Stephanie, Brendan, Craig and Fergus. Sister to Kathleen and Theresa. Very much loved and missed by her 17 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Margaret was truely an inspiration to all that knew her and will be sadly missed by friends and family. Family flowers only please. Any donations to Vincent De Paul Limerick would be greatly appreciated.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) McCarthy (née nee Connor) of Fortfield, Raheen, Limerick. Kathleen (Kay) McCarthy (nee Connor) (Carrigoran House Nursing Home, Newmarket-on- Fergus, Co. Clare and Fortfield, Raheen, Limerick, formerly of Ballintadder, Carracastle, Co. Mayo) May 21st 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Derrick. Dearly loved mother of Joanne, Conor and Ciarán. Sister of the late Helene, Bernadette and Sean. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Gerry, daughters-in-law Leeanne and Tanya, grandchildren Aisling, Tom, Joe, Fionn, Rían and Ellie, brother Eddie, sisters Ann, Úna, Theresa, Margaret and Josephine, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Carrigoran House Nursing Home, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare this Thursday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to Raheen Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of John Hennessy of Janemount park, Corbally, Limerick. Late of CIE engineer's office, Limerick Junction and long standing volunteer at Unity Credit Union, Athlunkard Street. Predeceased by sister Ann Laffan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sons Paul, David and Brendan, daughters Denise Gilteninan, Ann Breen, Susan Mulvihill and Grainne Curran, nineteen grandchildren, sisters Ina Cooke (U.K.) and Mary McGrath, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Reposing Thursday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm in Cross's Funeral Home , Lower Gerald Griffin Street. Arriving for Requiem Mass Friday at 11.00am in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street with funeral afterwards to Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit UHL.