Limerick council’s horse control sub-committee yet to meet

A SUB-COMMITTEE aimed at tackling issues of animal control and welfare has yet to meet – despite it being set up last year.

At this month’s metropolitan district meeting, Sinn Fein councillor Seighin O'Ceallaigh asked the executive when he believes the first meeting of the group will be held.​

He was told by physical development director Brian Kennedy in a written reply that arrangements will be made to convene a meeting after the first meeting of the metropolitan district in the new term.

Cllr O'Ceallaigh criticised the move, saying: “We need to ensure there are regular meetings and discussion on animal control, given that we are spending €4.5m a year on it, which is a huge expense to the council. It just shows the lack of interest that there is in animal welfare and animal control in Limerick when six months after a motion is passed, nothing has been done by the government parties in Limerick.”

The sub-committee is under the 2015 horse control committee, which was established as a result of concerns regarding the increases in horse seizures city-wide, and the escalating costs of providing control of horses services.

This committee has met on a number of occasions since its establishment in 2015, and has undertaken research trips to the Tralee Horse Project and the Clondalkin Equine Club.

It is illegal to graze horses in Limerick without an appropriate horse licence.

And these are very rarely, if ever, given out in the metropolitan district.

Despite this, dozens of horse seizures take place every month.