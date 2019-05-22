Man charged in connection with Limerick city burglary

A MAN in his 30s has been charged in connection with the burglary of a business in Limerick this week.

On Tuesday, the man was arrested in relation to the break-in at a business premises in Grove Island, Corbally on Monday.

He was detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana has confirmed that he will appear before Limerick District Court this Wednesday morning.