Limerick clubs and community organisations receive over €370k in sports capital grants

EIGHTEEN sports and community clubs across Limerick city and county have received more than €370,000 in investment, thanks to the Sports Capital Equipment Grants.

This tranche of the sports grant will see the 18 clubs receive a total of €373,834 in funding for equipment only.

The level of funding for the club equipment ranges from €1,941 to €121,743, out of a €8.5m nationwide investment.

West Limerick Sports Complex CLG, trading as Killeline Leisure Centre in Newcastle West, received the most funding, which will go towards the purchase of inclusive gym equipment.

West Limerick Sports Complex is a non-profit entity that operates a swimming pool and leisure facility in Newcastle West, and has been running as a public facility taking over operations in May 2017.

The centre said that since running as a non-profit, it has focused on increasing its work with the community, disadvantaged and disability groups in the region.

It added that the grant is a “massive boost” to the West Limerick community and to the staff.

“All profits are reinvested straight back into the company which will benefit everyone in the community and surrounding areas,” the centre said.

Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan welcomed the announcement of funding, particular for clubs in County Limerick.

“We know how important sport is to all communities here. The mental and physical health benefits associated with sports participation are well documented and we want people to have every opportunity to get involved.

“This Government is investing in all sporting facilities across the country. Be it team sports or individuals participating, we are fully behind them and will continue to support all involved in sport whether they are players or volunteers working hard behind the scenes,” Minister O’Donovan said.

Senators Maria Byrne and Kieran O’Donnell also welcomed the grants announcement for the 18 clubs.

About 1,500 further non-equipment only applications from across the country are still being processed by the Department of Sport and will be allocated in September. These include applicants who applied for funding for equipment and other developments.