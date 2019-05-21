Limerick Tunnel closed again due to another over-height vehicle
PART of the Limerick Tunnel in the city has been closed for the second time in over 24 hours due to an over-height vehicle.
The obstruction occurred shortly after midday this Tuesday, resulting in the closure of the north bore tunnel, according to an alert by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.
It is not known, yet, when the tunnel will reopen.
Meanwhile, traffic is moving well across Limerick city, according to AA Roadwatch.
