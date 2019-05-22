Woman in fear after two Rottweilers broke onto her County Limerick property

A DOG owner was fined €250 for allowing his two Rottweilers “roam around” his neighbour’s property.

Jason Keogh, aged 41, of Sruth an Oir, Elton said he wasn’t even at home at the time. “The dogs got out of their pen. They escaped,” said Mr Keogh.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked if he was pleading guilty. “I suppose I have to,” said Mr Keogh.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said on June 5, 2018, gardai received a call from a lady in Garbally, Bruff.

“She said there were two Rottweilers on her property. They are a restricted breed. She was in fear of going out,” said Sgt Leahy.

Mr Keogh, who represented himself in Kilmallock Court, said the woman was on his property two days earlier. “She was rubbing the dogs. Two days later she was terrified,” said Mr Keogh.

Judge O’Leary said two Rottweilers should be kept under control. Mr Keogh said they are family dogs. “They are pets,” he said. Judge O’Leary fined Mr Keogh €250 under the Control of Dogs Act.

“If something like this happens again there will be serious consequences for you and your dogs,” said Judge O’Leary.