Farm worker in Limerick accused of making threats to kill with large knife

A YOUNG man who is accused of threatening to slit the throat of another man after returning to the scene of an alleged theft incident was granted bail despite a strong garda objection.

John Lane, 22, of Clounties, Shanagolden faces a number of charges relating to offences which are alleged to have happened at Main Street, Foynes on May 9, last.

Opposing a bail application, Garda Alan O’Donnell said it will be alleged the defendant stole a number of items from a parked car which he broke into at around 4pm.

He told Judge Mary Larkin, it will be further alleged Mr Lane returned to the area sometime later – after gardai had been contacted – and threatened a man with a knife which he had retrieved from the tractor he was driving.

He told Judge Mary Larkin it is the State case the defendant made a “cut-throat gesture” to the complainant and told him “you’re dead”.

A knife has been recovered and CCTV has been viewed by investigating gardai who have also taken a number of witness statements.

Garda O’Donnell expressed concerns the defendant would engage in further criminality if released and that he would not comply with the conditions of his bail.

He added that it was “very likely” Mr Lane and the complainant would “bump into each other” as they live close to each other.

Solicitor Enda O’Connor said his client had cooperated with gardai following his arrest and that he was willing to abide by any bail conditions.

He said he realises the seriousness of the charges but was anxious to maintain his job as a general operative on a farm.

Judge Larkin noted he is working full time and granted bail after an independent surety of €2,000 was lodged with the court.

Mr Lane must obey a number of conditions and he was ordered not to enter Foynes or Askeaton pending the conclusion of the proceedings.