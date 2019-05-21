Man arrested after break-in to Limerick business

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in relation to a burglary at a business premises in Grove Island, Corbally, on May 20.

Shortly before 6pm, a man entered the staff area of the business and took a number of items. A preliminary investigation was carried out by Gardaí in the Henry Street District and a man in his 30s was arrested in the early hours of this morning, May 21.

He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.