Deaths in Limerick - May 20, 2019

The death has occurred of Therese Ryan (née Maxwell) of Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Limerick. Therese Ryan nee Maxwell (Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Limerick, formerly of Ballynacargy, Westmeath) May 19th 2019, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Oliver. Dearly loved mother of Maxwell, Oliver and Philip. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Gwen and Jocelyn, grandchildren Ruarc, Fiach, Etain and M.J., brother Malachy, sister Mai, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and great friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Monaleen Church, Castletroy. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by Cremation Service at 1pm at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Betty O'Brien (née O'Kelly) of Belkelly, Ogonnelloe, Clare / Dromcollogher, Limerick. Peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital, sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, daughter Helen (Reilly), son in law Adrian, grandchildren Lorna and Seán, brothers and sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Ogonnelloe on Wednesday from 2 o'clock. Funeral mass on Thursday at 11 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Ogonnelloe with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Ogonnelloe. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Joseph Patrick Kiely of Clancy Park, Ennis, Clare / Shannon, Clare / Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Shanabooley Road, Limerick & Shannon, Co. Clare. Very deeply regretted by his partner Heather, sons Paul and Anthony, sister Geraldine & brother Tony, nephews, nieces all other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.00pm to St. Lelia's Church. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Hanley of Kishikirk, Ballysimon, Limerick Late of Killeline Nursing Home, Cork Rd., Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Ellen, Catherine, Antoinette, Marie, Ita & Bernadette, brothers James, Michael & Barth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety this Tuesday evening from 6.00pm with Removal at 8.00pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Boher. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Manister Church Cemetery.