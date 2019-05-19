Man, 38, stole television from Limerick Tesco store

“I AM not going to tell you how to deal with your drinking problem,” Judge Mary Larkin said in Newcastle West court when Vitalijus Nadykto of Templegreen, Station Road, Newcastle West, Limerick, appeared before her, charged with the theft of a television from Tesco, Gortboy on June 24, 2017.

The accused was brought before the court on foot of a bench warrant which was executed by gardai.

The court heard the accused and another man had removed the security tag from a 49-inch Sharp TV but had been stopped and the property recovered.

Pleading for his client, Liam Carroll BL said his client’s previous convictions for public order offences had arisen out of a drinking problem and the theft was motivated in a bid to get more alcohol. He has no previous conviction for theft, Mr Carroll said.

“He obviously has an addiction issue,” Judge Larkin said. Noting that he was 38, she said she was not going to tell him to deal with it.