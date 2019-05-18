Warning that more post offices in Limerick will close

FURTHER large-scale closures of post-offices are “absolutely inevitable” unless the government delivers on its commitment of a year ago and expands the range of government services provided through the network.

The stark warning has come from Irish Post Masters (IPU) spokesperson for the South West, Marie Williams following the IPU annual conference at the weekend.

“Postmasters have shown themselves to be adaptable to difficult changes and new training over the past year, working with An Post to deliver new banking and insurance services,” Ms Williams said. “Government must now deliver its part. “

The IPU has now called on every government department to publish a plan with details of additional services which can be provided through post offices, along with a timeline of when they will become available.

“If Government does not take a serious level of initiative, and take it very soon, further large scale closures are absolutely inevitable, and for those remaining a Public Service Obligation (PSO) model will become necessary,” Ms Williams warned

IPU General Secretary Ned O’Hara has called on the Taoiseach and each Government Minister to address the frustration at the lack of progress in delivering increased services which is shared by both Postmasters and An Post.

“We often hear Government platitudes about Post Offices. However the fact is that there is no sight yet of new Government services, and this is essential to offset the ongoing decline in social welfare payments, Mr O’Hara said.

“As online transactions increase, Post Offices must diversify their over the counter offerings. Many services have long been identified such as car tax, drivers’ licences, Leap cards and identity services.

The post-offices have a world-class IT system in place, Mr O’Hara pointed out, and could play a role in addressing the broadband gap around the country. “Providing new Government services is not an optional extra:it is fundamental to the future,” he said.