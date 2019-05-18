Limerick garden designer's vision for the annual Bloom festival

Maeve O'Neill a garden designer from Realise Landscape Architects will fly the flag for Limerick at the annual Bloom festival at the end of the month.

Raised in Limerick, Maeve studied Fine art, Sculpture and the Principals of Teaching Art in Limerick College of Art and Design.

She has designed the garden 'Grounded' in association with Janssen, Aware and See Change Growing Conversations which will explore the need to educate people on the language of mental illness in Ireland.

Bord Bia’s Food Village will feature two Limerick food and drink companies, among the 100 plus exhibitors in the Food Market and Bloom Inn with many new companies and new products set to launch. The festival runs from May 30 to June 3, see www.bloominthepark.com.