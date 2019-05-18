Prestigious GAA award for Limerick Leader’s All-Ireland hurling coverage

IT ALL begins again this Sunday for the county’s senior hurlers but the GAA has honoured the Leader for their coverage of Limerick’s 2018 All-Ireland win

The Limerick Leader souvenir edition – 2018 All-Ireland Champions: This Means Everything – was selected for the 2018 provincial media prize at the GAA MacNamee Awards,

They are presented annually in recognition of outstanding contributions made in the area of media and communications. The awards were presented by GAA president John Horan at a function in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

The citation from the GAA reads: “It was a memorable and magical campaign for Limerick, who had waited 45 years to hoist the Liam MacCarthy Cup. A dramatic All-Ireland final is recalled in the Limerick Leader’s splendid supplement following the success.

“From the iconic image of an embracing Nickie Quaid and Cian Lynch on the front cover, to the scenes of the triumphant homecoming in the final pages, the supplement is packed with interviews, analysis, commentary, and plenty of passion. The Limerick Leader has supplied excellent coverage in this 64-page edition of a famous green and white triumph."

John Cregan, chairman of Limerick County Board and Paul Foley, Munster Council delegate, proposed a motion of congratulations to the Limerick Leader at this Tuesday’s county board meeting.

Eugene Phelan, editor of the Limerick Leader, said it is a very prestigious award for a newspaper to receive.

“I am so proud of our team. To put together a souvenir edition of that quality in a little over 48 hours was an incrdible effort from the sports and news team. It was completed in the early hours of the following Wednesday morning. It was a magical few days and it was a privilege to be able to sum up the outpouring of emotion after 45 years of pain. I have no doubt the supplement will be a collector’s item in the years to come. It really did mean everything,” said Mr Phelan.

The MacNamee award was presented by Mr Horan to Jerome O’Connell, GAA correspondent. He was joined in Croke Park by Limerick Leader assistant editors Áine Fitzgerald and Kevin Corbett; Donn O’Sullivan, sports editor; Colm Kinsella, deputy sports editor and Donal O’Regan, reporter.

Mr O’Sullivan said Limerick's All-Ireland win will never be forgotten.

“It shone a spotlight on the wonderful work done throughout the years to bring Liam MacCarthy home to Shannonside.

“Here at the Limerick Leader it was no different. The win allowed our excellent sports team to put their years of experience on show, producing a once in a lifetime keepsake supplement to mark the occasion.

“The Limerick Leader sports team boasts two of the best and most hard-working journalists in the country.

“Jerome O'Connell and Colm Kinsella highlighted once more their passion for our national game and displayed in the pages of the award winning work was their attention to detail, their ability to story tell and the joy they took in Limerick's win.

“Much like John Kiely's men, the Limerick Leader's award was won with teamwork and cooperation with our colleagues in news. The award is not just a prize for this feature on Limerick, but for the work done by our team, who work 24/7 to keep the people of Limerick up to date whether at home or far away,” said Mr O’Sullivan.