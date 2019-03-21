Deaths in Limerick - March 21, 2019

The death has occurred of Lynda Gallivan (née Keane) of Vartry Avenue, Raheen, Limerick

Lynda passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Myles. Dearly loved mother of Dyane (Herbert), Leon (Rainsford) and the late Sarah. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Robert and Aidan, grandchildren Sophie, Max, Reuben, Kooper, Zara, brother Mark, sister Jane (Fitzgibbon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Baba) Hickey (née Moran) of Main Street, Caherconlish, Limerick

Josephine (Baba) passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late P.J. Hickey. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Aine, Siobhàn, Brìd & Catherine, sons John & Padraig, grandchildren Shannan, Tara, P.J., Mark Junior, Laura, Presley, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her daughter Brìd's residence 8, Beechview Gardens, Caherconlish (Eircode V94R9VK) on Friday March 22 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish, on Saturday March 23, for 11.30am Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Hickey of Newtown, Bruff, Limerick. William (Billy) passed away peacefully at Beech Lodge Care Facility, Bruree, on March 19th 2019. Predeceased by his sisters Kathy and Bridie, brothers Christopher and Peter. Billy is very sadly missed by his wife Esther (Marie), daughter Siobhán, sons Martin and Padráig, sister Maisie (in Denver), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 5am until 7am. Arriving to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff on Sunday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the old cemetery in Patrickswell, Lough Gur.