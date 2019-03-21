Drunk thief escaped on stolen bicycle after taking wine from Limerick store

AN alcoholic who took a bottle of wine from a Limerick store before fleeing on a stolen bicycle has been fined €300.

Martin O’Donnell, 35, of Derrynane, Old Cork Road, Limerick pleaded guilty to a theft charge as well as a charge under the Road Traffic Act relating to the bicycle.

Sergeant Sean Murray told Limerick District Court both charges related to a series of events which happened shortly before 10am on April 5, 2018.

He said gardai who were alerted to the theft of a bottle of wine, worth €7, from Tesco at Roxboro Road encountered the defendant on the stolen bicycle a short time later.

“He was on the bike which was recovered. The wine was not (recovered),” he said.

Solicitor Tom Kiely said his client, who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for a separate robbery offence, is an alcoholic and was “inebriated at the time”.

He said the theft of the bicycle from outside a filling station was opportunistic and was not planned.

“He saw an unlocked bicycle and decided to take it. It was not damaged,” he said.

Judge Mary Larkin imposed fines totalling €300 with a default penalty of two days’ imprisonment.