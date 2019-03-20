Deaths in Limerick - March 20, 2019

The death has occoured of Jason Ahern of Claughaun Fort, Garryowen, Limerick.

Jason, passed away suddenly. Very deeply regretted by his loving parents James and Rose, brothers Derek and Dean, uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and close friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday March 21 from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road. Requiem Mass Friday March 22, at 9.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Hickey of Newtown, Bruff, Limerick. William (Bill) passed away peacefully at Beech Lodge Care Facility, Bruree, on March 19.

Predeceased by his sisters Kathy and Bridie, brothers Christopher and Peter. Billy is very sadly missed by his wife Esther (Marie), dauthter Siobhán, sons Martin and Padráig, sister Maisie (in Denver), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

The death has occurred of Margaret Rita Leahy (née Houlihan) of Foynes, Limerick. Margaret died peacefully on March 19 at Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Ciara, Aoife, Neisha and Jack Leahy, beautiful grandkids Karah and Alec Ahern, brothers and sister Maureen, Pat and Mike Houlihan, nieces Kerry and Amanda Robinson, sons-in-law Brian Ahern, Pete McGlone and Michael Ryan, in-laws, kind relatives, kind neighbours and kind friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton this Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Cremation in Shannon Crematorium on Friday at 11am.

The death has occurred of Pat Smith of Knockbrack, Lisnagry, Limerick / Mayglass, Wexford. Pat died on March 20, in the loving care of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport. Loving husband of the late Audrey. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Ingrid (Murray) Celbridge, sons David, Alan and Barry, brothers Clem and Bob, sister Kitty, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Stephanie, Olivia, Hillary, Shannon, Caitlin and Patrick, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport (V94 A9Y5), Newport, CoTipperary on Friday, March 22, from 5am with removal at 7 o’clock to St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane. Requiem Mass on Saturday 23 at 11.30am , burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only, house private please.