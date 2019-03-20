Jail for man who gave gardai false name following fight at Limerick roundabout

A YOUNG man who was arrested by gardai who responded to reports of a fight near a busy a roundabout was sentenced to two days’ imprisonment for giving them a false name and address.

Darran O’Brien, 18, of Ashgrove, Carbury, Edenderry, County Offaly appeared before Limerick District Court after he was charged in connection with an incident at Castleconnell Roundabout, Lisnagry on March 14, last.

Sergeant Sean Murray said the fight was ‘finished’ when gardai arrived but that they observed a man “on the ground waiting for an ambulance”.

He said Mr O’Brien who was “very intoxicated and stumbling onto the road” was evasive when questioned by gardai. “He gave four different names and addresses,” he said.

Judge Mary Larkin was told the defendant, who has a background of bench warrants, gave his correct details following his arrest.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client, who is a member of the Traveller community, has connections with Newcastle West and “found himself” at the roundabout on the day.

She added that he sustained multiple cuts and scrapes during the fight.

Judge Larkin imposed a two day prison sentence in relation to the false name.

A fine of €150 was imposed in relation to the public order offence.