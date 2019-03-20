Limerick gardai issue warning as debit card is 'tapped' seven times after being stolen

A CONTACTLESS debit card was used at seven different locations in Limerick city within minutes of it being stolen, gardai have said.

According to investigating gardai, the victim had his wallet in the rear pocket of his pants when it was taken from him. The incident happened in recent days.

“The thieves then went on to use his card at seven different locations in the city by using the tap facility on the card,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

On each occasion, the card was used to buy goods which were worth less than the €30 limit which applies for contactless cards.

“I was under the impression that I could only use the tap facility three times and then I had to put in my four digit (pin) code but now I realise that it depends on the bank. It’s no harm to be aware of this and it’s another reason to keep your property very safe and close to you,” she added, appealing to men not to keep wallets in their back pockets.

"Gentlemen, the back pocket of your trousers is not the safest place in which to keep your wallet, the front pocket of the trousers or an inside jacket pocket is safer," she said.