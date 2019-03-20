Man accused of robbing food from Limerick takeaway remanded in custody

DIRECTIONS are awaited in the case of a man who is accused of robbing food from a Limerick takeaway after he allegedly threatened members of staff with a knife.

William Mulqueen, 50, of at Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick faces a single charge relating to an incident at Luigi’s, Parnell Street on March 11, last.

It is alleged that having entered the premises at around 9.30pm, he threatened staff, jumped the counter and took food worth €5.60 from the kitchen area before fleeing.

Mr Mulqueen, who was arrested the following day, did not apply for bail when he first appeared in court last week charged with robbery.

During a procedural hearing on Tuesday, Sergeant Sean Murray told Limerick District Court directions were not yet available from the DPP.

Judge Mary Larkin adjourned the matter for a month.

In doing so, she recommended that Mr Mulqueen receives “medical assistance as required” while in custody.