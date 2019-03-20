County Limerick courtroom cleared after man collapses

KILMALLOCK Court was cleared on Tuesday morning after a man collapsed.

He quickly came around but was taken away by ambulance for further medical checks. Garda John Ryan had just sworn on the bible and was about to execute a bench warrant on the man, aged in his mid-forties, when he fell to the ground with a loud bang.

He was immediately attended to by gardai and a defendant who had medical training. Sergeant Michelle Leahy cleared the packed, stunned and worried courtroom. However, word quickly filtered through that, thankfully, it was not serious.

Judge Marian O’Leary rose at 10.45am but unfortunately for those who were due up before her, she resumed her seat on the bench just after 11am.