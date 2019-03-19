Deaths in Limerick - March 19, 2019

The death has occurred of Hannah Loughman (nee McNamara) of Foynes. Hannah died (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co Kildare. Beloved wife of the late Michael and loving mam of the late Jimmy; Hannah will be very sadly missed by her loving family, children Maurice, Michael John, Edward, Patrick, Maureen and John, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, corner of Drumfinn Road and Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot on Thursday, March 21, from 2pm followed by Removal to the Church of St. Matthew's, Upper Ballyfermot on Thursday evening arriving for 5:30. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dermot McKeon of Edward Street Limerick City. Dermot died peacefully on March 13 at St Michael’s Hospice after a long illness with amazing fight, courage and positivity, surrounded by his son Kieran and daughters Lisa and Carla.

Beloved son of the late Sean. Dearly loved brother of the late Yvonne. Sadly and lovingly missed by his heartbroken mother Margaret, sisters Jean, Louise, Caroline, Ann, brothers Ken, John, grand-children Cadi and Logan, sister in law Stephanie, brothers-in-law Brendan, Craig and Fergus, dear friend Marie, relatives and friends.

Requiem mass in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations would be welcome at St Michaels Hospice, Hastings.

The death has occurred of Johnnie Tierney of Surrey, England and formerly of Clonlusk, Doon, Limerick. Johnnie, loving father of Eileen and brother of Mossie. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Paul, grandchildren, nephews and niece, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass and burial will take place on March 29, 2019 in England.