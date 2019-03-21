Limerick culinary arts student wins prestigious competition

A FORMER asylum seeker who now lives and studies in Limerick has beaten competition from across the country to take home the top prize in a prestigious cooking competition.

Bangaly Doumbouya, has added the gold medal from the prestigious Chef Ireland Competition to a growing list of accolades, all the while continuing as a second year Culinary Arts student at Limerick Institute of Technology.

A former asylum seeker from Guinea, West Africa, Mr Doumbouya first came to the mid west of Ireland in 2007. LIT Culinary Arts Lecturer Jim O' Meara attributed Bangaly’s success to “hours of practice, dedication and talent”.

“Bangaly is an outstanding student and to win this competition is a testament to his hard work at LIT.”