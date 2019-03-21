Mendelssohn magic at UCH in Limerick

One of the most ambitious works of the great German composer Felix Mendelssohn gets an airing next month at the University Concert Hall.

In April, Jörg Widmann and the Irish Chamber Orchestra (ICO) present Mendelssohn’s magnificent Second Symphony Lobegsang, his most ambitious symphonic achievement.

Hugely popular during his lifetime and now, in the hands of Widmann, this "symphony-cantata on words from the Holy Bible” (Mendelssohn) can be experienced in all its glory in Limerick’s University Concert Hall.

Rarely performed, the Lobgesang is two-thirds choral, with an orchestral introduction of three movements followed by seven thrilling movements featuring the fabulous voices of acclaimed Austrian soprano, Genia Kühmeier, pictured below, sublime soprano Anna Devin and the extraordinary Canadian tenor Colin Balzer with Chamber Choir Ireland.

The Irish Chamber Orchestra under Widmann brings out the lyricism, joy and infectiousness of this epic composition.

The prelude to Mendelssohn’s masterwork is the popular Overture from Weber’s Der Freischütz, another overnight sensation and a cornerstone of romantic opera.

Full of mysticism, magic, danger, it has a strong sense of the supernatural brimming with Faustian fervour.

This exciting overture highlights Weber’s skill as an orchestrator and sets the stage for the drama that ensues.

University Concert Hall, Limerick April 11. Tickets on www.irishchamberorchestra.com