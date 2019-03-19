Limerick woman charged in relation to burglary in county town
A woman in her 20s was arrested and charged over a burglary in Newcastle West
Gardaí have arrested a woman in her late 20s in relation to a burglary at a house on Maiden Street, Newcastle West.
Gardaí from Newcastle West received a report in the early hours of the morning of a burglary that had just occurred on Maiden Street.
A description of the suspect was circulated to members on patrol and a woman in her late 20s was arrested a short time later.
The property and cash that was stolen during the burglary was also recovered.
She was brought to Newcastle West Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. She has since been charged to appear before Newcastle West District Court at a later date.
