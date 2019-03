Gardai appeal for help find missing Limerick man, 32

GARDAI have issued an appeal for help finding a man missing in Limerick.

Jason Ahern, 32, was last seen near his home in Garryowen last Wednesday morning, around 10.30am.

He is described as having shirt black hair, and being tall of slim build.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, with either jeans, or a tracksuit pant, and runners.

The Limerick Land Search Rescue has been asked by gardai in Limerick to assist in the search by Henry Street garda station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station on 061-204222, or Limerick Land Rescue on 085-1800922.