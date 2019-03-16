Men due in court over Limerick assault

TWO men in their 20s will appear at a special court sitting this lunchtime in relation to an assault in Limerick.

The two males in their 20s were arrested on February 26 at 7pm following an assault on another male at an industrial estate in Roxboro.

They were held under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and are due to appear in front of the special sitting of Ennis District Court at 12.45pm this Saturday.