Funeral arrangements announced for much loved Limerick nurse Mary Cregan

THE LATE Mary Cregan, aged only 33, will be laid to rest on Monday following requiem Mass at 12.30pm at St. Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher.

Mary passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday after a long illness borne with amazing courage and positivity, surrounded by her family and friends. Mary was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016 and after treatment, went into remission. However, the tumour returned last autumn.

In January Mary began to organise Help Fight the Big C to raise funds for the charities which had helped and supported her. The fundraiser, which takes place this Friday night in the Devon Inn Hotel, goes ahead as it is what Mary would have wished.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents John and Patricia (née Breen), brother Tommy, sister Mairéad, sister-in-law Maura, her partner Stephen, Mairéad's partner Eoin, her adored nephews and niece John, Ellie and Peadar, uncle, aunts, uncles-in-law, aunt-in-law, cousins, extended family, godchildren Katie and Charlie and a large circle of friends and work colleagues.

Reposing at her family home at Rowels, Meelin on Sunday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher for requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. May she rest in peace.