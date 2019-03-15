Heavy rainfall warning in place for Limerick

GET your brollies at the ready, because there is a warning of heavy rainfall in Limerick over the next day.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow alert for Limerick, as well as Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Clare.

It is valid for tonight from 9pm, to tomorrow at noon. The weather agency warns that between 25 and 35 millimetres of rain will fall overnight, with spot flooding expected.

The rain may turn to snow in parts for a time.

It’s still hoped the rain will stay away on Sunday, when tens of thousands of people are expected to line Limerick’s streets for the annual St Patrick’s Day parade.