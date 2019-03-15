Emergency services attend scene of oil spill in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are currently attending the scene of an oil spill in Limerick this Friday morning.

Two units of Limerick Fire Service have been dispatched from their base on Mulgrave Street to attend to an oil spill currently affecting Carey’s Road.

It is understood the spill has spread from the Imperial Bar on Upper Carey’s Road to Colbort Station on Parnell Street, and is also affecting the Sexton Street area.

Limerick City and County Council have been notified and are expected at the scene shortly.

More to follow.