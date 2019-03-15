Two arrested after gardai received report of 'ongoing burglary' in Limerick city
A man and a woman, aged in their 30s, are being questioned at Henry Street garda station
GARDAI have arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, in relation to a burglary at an apartment in Grove Island, Corbally, in the early hours of this Friday morning.
At approximately 1.30am, gardaí received a report of an ongoing burglary at an apartment in Grove Island.
A spokesperson said: “Gardaí from Mayorstone Park attended the scene and arrested a man and a women. They were brought to Henry Street Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”