Two arrested after gardai received report of 'ongoing burglary' in Limerick city

GARDAI have arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, in relation to a burglary at an apartment in Grove Island, Corbally, in the early hours of this Friday morning.

At approximately 1.30am, gardaí received a report of an ongoing burglary at an apartment in Grove Island.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí from Mayorstone Park attended the scene and arrested a man and a women. They were brought to Henry Street Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”