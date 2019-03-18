Show of support for Learning Limerick as Memorandum of Understanding is signed

LEARNING Limerick have laid down their plans to advance Limerick’s progress as a learning region.

A partners’ Memorandum of Understanding was signed last Thursday and this agreement is a strong statement of their intent and support for the Learning City-Region initiative for Limerick.

Mayor James Collins commented on the Memorandum: “The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding reinforces and strengthens the collaboration that is the hallmark of the Learning Limerick initiative. All the signatories realise the importance of lifelong learning be it for personal or professional reasons and we all strive to provide the best education opportunities and supports.” he said.

“Learning Limerick and the Learning Limerick Festival has been an important development for the city and county as it brings learning right into the heart of communities allowing people who may think learning is not for them, to get involved,” he added.

Learning Limerick is a member of the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, which is an international policy-oriented network providing inspiration, know-how and best practice.

Learning Limerick is delivered by the Learning Limerick Steering Group and one of its main events is an annual Lifelong Learning Festival.

Chairperson of the steering group - Eimear Brophy from Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board - said: “The recognition for Limerick as an UNESCO Learning City-Region celebrates both formal and informal learning for all the citizens throughout Limerick City and County. This Memorandum of Understanding highlights our ongoing partnership with agencies and communities to progress lifelong learning.”

Gordon Daly, Director of Social Development with Limerick City and County Council added: “We are very aware of the importance of lifelong learning in our communities right across Limerick. Being a UNESCO Learning City means we will continue to work to improve our services and offerings to the people of Limerick. It is with pride that we proclaim we are a UNESCO Learning City and this signing of the Memorandum of Understanding will allows us all to work even more closely together to achieve our goals.” he said.

All of the organisations involved in Learning Limerick work together to promote awareness of the importance of lifelong learning, and to influence education and skills policy on a local, national and international level.

They also seek to position learning at the centre of development planning in the Limerick region in all communities, sectors and settings.