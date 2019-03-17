Limerick dairy farmers to battle it out at auction for Bruree land

PENT up demand could drive the price of two pieces of land in Howardstown, Bruree that are being guided at €10,000.

Joe Wheeler, auctioneer in Hospital, is bringing to the market two separate lots located close by each other. Lot one is a residential farm extending to 44 acres. Lot two is 13 acres.

It will be sold for auction at 3pm on Wednesday, March 20 in the Charleville Park Hotel. A big crowd is expected.

Mr Wheeler say he has already had a lot of enquiries about the lands in Howardstown, Bruree.

“There is a lot of interest out there. Not a lot of land has come up in recent times in that area.

“It is an attractive little holding. It is bounded by two rivers and at the same time it is high and dry. It has been let for the past number of years to neighbouring farmers for dairying,” said Mr Wheeler, who is guiding in the region of €10,000 an acre.

And as any auctioneer will tell you, when there are a couple of dairy farmers vying for land for expansion the price can escalate quickly.

“You’d imagine there would be a bit of pent up demand there from a few local dairy farmers,” he said.

Mr Wheeler has received offers to purchase the land prior to the auction.

“We were asked to take offers which would be rare enough but we’re not willing to sell it prior to auction. It will be sold on the day in two separate lots,” said Mr Wheeler.

With the 44 acres comes a typical three bedroom bungalow that needs some upgrading and a traditional range of sheds.

While the 13 acres is a roadside holding.

Mr Wheeler says it is all “top quality land”.

There will be keen interest to see who the new owner is after the auction in the Charleville Park Hotel at 3pm on Wednesday, March 20.

Contact Wheeler Auctioneers at 061 383403 for more.