Limerick student wins prestigious BT award

Limerick student Jack O’Connor was a member of the winning team at the 10th Annual BT Business Bootcamp.

The Ardscoil Ris transition year student was part of a team which designed a project called “The Design of a Nano-Formulation to Increase the absorption of Cannabidiol in the Gastro-Intestinal Tract,” which helps with pain relief. They received the “Best group” award for their efforts.

Congratulating all participants, Shay Walsh, managing director, BT Ireland said: “The BT Business Bootcamp has been an integral part of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition programme for ten years, and in that time I am proud to say that many of our alumni have gone on to huge success in business.”

Former BT Young Scientist & Technologist of the Year 2016 Shane Curran was one of the speakers at this week’s Bootcamp. He outlined how his experience with the compeittion has helped him.

“Participating in the BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp in 2017 was a great springboard on my journey as an entrepreneur and it helped me to understand the process of turning novel scientific and technological ideas into a business.”

Curran has since founded his own data-privacy company, Evervault.

Walsh praised Shane and the other entrepreneurs for coming back to speak to the students, “What is even more significant is that some of these successful entrepreneurs returned this week to share their experiences with our new bootcamp graduates, to offer guidance on how to take an idea and transform it into a business proposition,” he said.

Aidan Quigney and Niall Meade also represented Limerick in the finals.