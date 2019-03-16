County Limerick athletics club chair to contest election

A NEW candidate has entered the local election race in Cappamore-Kilmallock.

Forty-year-old PJ Carey, who chairs Kilmallock Athletics Club, is bidding to win one of the seven seats in the area.

Mr Carey, a former nightclub owner, launched his campaign in the town last week.

A keen athlete, he has helped Kilmallock Athletics Club acquire the town’s abandoned tennis courts from the HSE, and heads the committee responsible for developing the grounds into a training facility for local children.

He says he hopes the project will be complete by this summer.

If elected, the first-time candidate said he will campaign for local gardai to be given the resources to fight rural crime and anti-social behaviour.

He will promote green policies, and plans to recycle his election posters by donating them to the Kilteely drama group.

And Mr Carey says he plans to push for more derelict council land to be used for sporting facilities.

Rural renewal and tackling illegal dumping are also high on his agenda.

“While some may decry the local elections as unimportant, I believe that they are the most important in shaping the type of community we all want to live in,” he said.