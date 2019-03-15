Library team at Limerick third level institute honoured

LIT Library were recently awarded the Best Library Team at the Education Awards 2019.

The award was given for their contribution to the furthering of education over many years through outstanding achievements that transcend their normal day-to-day duties of running of a quality, modern academic Library service.

The LIT Library beat off competition from hundreds of senior professionals from across the entire third-level education sector in Ireland.

LIT Library also received nominations for Best International Research Project Collaboration Award as well as the Best International Collaboration.

The LIT Library Team were also nominated for two other awards in the highly prestigious event.