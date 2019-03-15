Public anger over shock resignation of Limerick teacher

CLOSE to 200 people in a County Limerick town gathered to vent their anger and frustration over the shock resignation of a well-known preschool manager.

There was widespread concern expressed at an emergency public meeting in Kilmallock after pre-school manager, Breda Costello announced her departure.

Ms Costello—known locally as Teacher Breda—took to Facebook at the weekend to announce her last day on the job after 21 years.

She described it as the “saddest day ever for me as preschool was my life and I loved the parents and cherished all children”.

Posting a picture of her with a large suitcase outside the front of the school, Teacher Breda said she was resigning “due to the circumstances beyond my control”.

“Just to say the children of Kilmallock and parents, ye were my family and I, Teacher Breda, will miss every one of ye.”

Ms Costello was present at the meeting at the People’s Hall on Sunday night, where she outlined the reasons why she left the preschool. It is understood that the Kilmallock Pre-School’s management committee were invited, but did not attend the public meeting.

This newspaper understands that, among the issues in relation to the alleged dispute, there was a disagreement over the change of structure of classes and assigned teachers in 2018.

It is understood Ms Costello had been informed of two alleged complaints made against her, but these were later withdrawn. One source said that they had been withdrawn “recently”.

It is alleged that one of the complaints was in relation to her title “Teacher Breda”.

Canon Fr William Fitzmaurice, who is the chairperson of the management committee, told the Limerick Leader that there was “no comment to make at the moment because the matter is in the hands of our solicitors”.

Ms Costello declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the Limerick Leader after the meeting.

The Leader understands that a letter has been sent to the management committee following the public meeting, which was chaired by Trevor McCarthy.

Mr McCarthy, who is a local election candidate for the Social Democrats, told this newspaper that the “whole situation is unfortunate and frustrating”.

“A pre-school is an essential service at the heart of a community. This pre-school is run on a community, not-for-profit model, so clearly the families and community who avail of it should be informed and involved in the decision-making process.

“The community meeting on Sunday was attended by over 180 people, many of whom voiced their concerns. The sense of anger amongst the majority attending was palpable.

“Hopefully we can meet with the board and reach a resolution that the people of Kilmallock are happy with,” he stated this week.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 140 people have commented on Teacher Breda’s public social media post, many of whom expressing their shock and sadness over her departure.