Limerick gardai warn people to be vigilant when using ATM
Beware distraction thefts at atms
GARDAI are appealing to members of the public to be vigilant when withdrawing money from ATMs.
“Take your time and secure your card and cash before you leave the ATM. Be very cautious if somebody speaks to you and don’t get distracted,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.
“Distraction thefts at ATMs are quite elaborate. The thieves will try to get your pin and then your card,” she said.
