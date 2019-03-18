LIT students in bid to break hurling match world record in Limerick

SPORTS management students from LIT are vying for a double Guinness World Record as they attempt to break the record for the most players ever to play a hurling match, while also setting a new world record for the most nationalities participating in a game of hurling.

Inspired by Limerick’s victory in the All-Ireland hurling final, the LIT students were determined to keep the hurling euphoria alive and introduce this uniquely Irish game to international students and sport enthusiasts through this one-off event.

On March 21, more than 1,000 male and female hurlers of all ages will gather at LIT, Moylish Campus GAA grounds to break the record set by Meelin GAA Club, Co Cork in 2013 of 911 players in one exhibition game.

International players from more than 30 countries will also participate in an attempt to set a new world record .

The second year students from the BA in Business Studies with Sports Management course have left nothing to chance in organising these world record attempts.

Inter county hurlers and camogie players from Limerick, Clare and Tipperary are lending their support to the event, as are secondary and primary schools across Limerick

The sliotar will be thrown in at 9am on March 21. There will also be numerous hurling activities and food stalls.